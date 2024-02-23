Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $385,000 in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,095,000 after purchasing an additional 138,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,819,000 after purchasing an additional 655,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,768. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $66,956.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 883,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,404.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $107,226.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,094 shares of company stock worth $3,865,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

