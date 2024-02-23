Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $404,000 in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,773 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $90.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.92.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

