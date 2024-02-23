Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $423,000 in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 134.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,439,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after buying an additional 824,836 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Guess? by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after acquiring an additional 822,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,686,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Guess? by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 717,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 82.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after purchasing an additional 453,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Guess?

In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,359,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,081,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,359,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $27,979,500. 49.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of GES opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.96. Guess?, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GES has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

