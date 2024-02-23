Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $438,000 Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,881 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

NYSE SWN opened at $7.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

