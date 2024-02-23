Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

