Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $389,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.4 %

MKC stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average of $70.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.