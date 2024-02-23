Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.70. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $339.50.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

