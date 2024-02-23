Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.45

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and traded as high as $1.47. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 2,312,681 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $276.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $40,842.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Steven Keith Burke sold 24,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $40,842.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 711,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,111.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $78,101.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,128,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

