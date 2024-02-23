Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.08. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

