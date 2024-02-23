Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,472,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 425,885 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $127,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $193.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

