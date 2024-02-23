Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALIT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Alight Stock Down 4.1 %

Insider Transactions at Alight

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. Alight has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alight by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 531,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alight by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 209,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Alight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 329,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alight by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 853,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 282,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alight by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,198,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,247,000 after buying an additional 547,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

