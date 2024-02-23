Alissa Fitzgerald Sells 10,000 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $18,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,682.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alissa Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 10,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $25,600.00.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGTI shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGTI

Institutional Trading of Rigetti Computing

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.