Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $141.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Get Allegion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allegion

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $129.64 on Friday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average of $112.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,959,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,740,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after buying an additional 825,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth $66,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.