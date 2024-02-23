Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Downgraded by Mizuho to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $141.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.57.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $129.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.53. Allegion has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,046,629,000 after buying an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Allegion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,157,000 after purchasing an additional 825,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,694,000 after purchasing an additional 176,973 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,411,000 after purchasing an additional 119,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,215,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,391,000 after purchasing an additional 441,882 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

