Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SENEA opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $328.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott purchased 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $85,504.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,669.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seneca Foods Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

Further Reading

