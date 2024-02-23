Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of Ameresco worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Stock Down 8.4 %

AMRC opened at $20.46 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

