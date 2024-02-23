American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

American Homes 4 Rent has raised its dividend by an average of 63.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. American Homes 4 Rent has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

