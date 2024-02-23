American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Given New $84.00 Price Target at UBS Group

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $70.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.06. American International Group has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 28.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,040,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,676,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,723,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

