Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 5th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

TSE:ARG opened at C$1.30 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of C$1.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.28 million, a PE ratio of -65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of C$57.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.1616162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

