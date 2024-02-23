Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, reports. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.66 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.
Amerigo Resources Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $157.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
