Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, reports. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.66 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $157.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

