Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells $436,589.34 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $436,589.34. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 697,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,634,242.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 216,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 315,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $404,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $10,428,000.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
