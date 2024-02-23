Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $9.22. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Amplitude shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 723,435 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMPL. Scotiabank downgraded Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

In other news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

