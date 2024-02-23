Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $212.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $219.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

