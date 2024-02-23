AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $39.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of -0.30.

In related news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $149,747.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,585,968.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $149,747.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,968.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $47,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,872.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,665 shares of company stock worth $450,422. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 574,987 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after buying an additional 446,372 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,669,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,050.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after buying an additional 294,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 686,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 255,658 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

