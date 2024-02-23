Andrew Bosworth Sells 8,036 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ META opened at $486.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.64. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $489.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,952,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

