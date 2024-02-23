ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Barclays

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $314.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANSS. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $320.90.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ANSS

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $340.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.17. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ANSYS by 7.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,592,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ANSYS by 3.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.