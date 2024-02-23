Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Insider Sells $234,000.00 in Stock

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $315.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.14 and its 200 day moving average is $317.78.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $423,030,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,770,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $183,392,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

