Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Receives Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apartment Income REIT

Apartment Income REIT Stock Performance

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 889 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 304,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $863,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,084,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,306,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,366,000 after purchasing an additional 61,182 shares in the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.