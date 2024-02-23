Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.4% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in Apple by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $184.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.61. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

