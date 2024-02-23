AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 57.7% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 60.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 60.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.95 and a fifty-two week high of $142.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.58.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

