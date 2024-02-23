Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of APVO stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

