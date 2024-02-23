Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 102.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,774,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,923,000 after buying an additional 12,562,434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after buying an additional 302,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1,042.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,850,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,228,000 after buying an additional 11,725,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aramark by 63.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,929,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Aramark by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,541,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,234,000 after purchasing an additional 410,204 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Aramark stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $31.94.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 15.90%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.32.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

