Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.46.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

