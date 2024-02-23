Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 114,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 86,807 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $342,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,311,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $110,792.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,800.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $342,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,311,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,439 shares of company stock valued at $5,904,479 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of ARWR opened at $30.20 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

