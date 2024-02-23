ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 441,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 349,178 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPRY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %
Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
