ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 441,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 349,178 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPRY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of ARS Pharmaceuticals

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Articles

