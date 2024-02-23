Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Down 5.6%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.85 and last traded at $47.78. Approximately 275,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 677,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARVN. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Arvinas by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.