aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

aTyr Pharma stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market cap of $110.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 9.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 55.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 89.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

