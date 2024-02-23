Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Autohome worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 46.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,343,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,591 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Autohome in the 1st quarter worth $31,050,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Autohome by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,068,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,626,000 after purchasing an additional 788,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth about $22,960,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,203,000 after purchasing an additional 662,435 shares during the period. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

