AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,002,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,891,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,757.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,676.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,601.45. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,855.21. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,950.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,868.88.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

