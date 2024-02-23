Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 22.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $155.29 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.74 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

