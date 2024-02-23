Aviva PLC Invests $395,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 387.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Western Union by 799.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,160,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 83,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Western Union Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.