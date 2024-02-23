Aviva PLC Sells 5,992 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 33.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 168.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.37 and a 200-day moving average of $151.33. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $170.86.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

