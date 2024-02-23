Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,711 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $79.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

