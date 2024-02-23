AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Upgraded to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. B. Riley currently has $3.80 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2.40.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.51.

AXT Trading Up 3.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

AXTI opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $99.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AXT by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AXT by 59.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AXT by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 26,826 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AXT by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 96,314 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

