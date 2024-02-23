Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 20,856 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20,856 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,102,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,351,747. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $174.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $175.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

