Barclays Increases Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target to $23.00

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:OMI opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Owens & Minor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 74,572 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 627,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after buying an additional 383,728 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

