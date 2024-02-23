Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Increased to GBX 200 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.52) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BARC. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 270 ($3.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.77) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 232 ($2.92).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 163.62 ($2.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 148.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 147.06. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 198.86 ($2.50).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,352.94%.

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.80), for a total transaction of £105,882.92 ($133,320.22). Also, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($350,037.77). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

