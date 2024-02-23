Barclays PLC Boosts Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,468 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of eXp World by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 123.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 27,485 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,237,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,126,064.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Performance

EXPI stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.46 and a beta of 2.33. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

