Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Koppers worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Koppers by 22.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 301.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Koppers news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 3,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $166,704.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Koppers news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 3,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $166,704.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,762. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Koppers Price Performance

Koppers stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

