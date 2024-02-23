Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Jack in the Box worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on JACK shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.68.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $132,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $132,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,617,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $815,558. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ JACK opened at $70.30 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.